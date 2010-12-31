Citrus Bowl Needs Upgrades Or Else It Will Kiss Bowl Season Goodbye

Photo: Freedom Enterprise, Inc.

The historic Citrus Bowl fears its future is doomed unless Florida follows through on its $150 million promised upgrade to the football stadium, according to FOX Orlando.The 72-year-old landmark has three years remaining on contracts to host the Capital One and Champs Sports Bowls, two top games. But after 2013 its future is in jeopardy.



The Citrus Bowl already lost agreements to host neutral site Notre Dame and Florida State games in recent years, and wasn’t considered a viable option to host a World Cup game in America’s bid for the 2022 tournament.

While the Orlando site disintegrates, nearby stadiums in Tampa, Jacksonville, Dallas, and Atlanta have all upgraded their facilities to lure attractive events. That’s why the Citrus Bowl believes it will be passed over when it comes time for Bowl games to recommit.

It’s up to Florida to decide whether a legendary stadium that now hosts just a dozen events a year is worth the significant investment.

