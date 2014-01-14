3 Reasons Why Classic Car Aficionados Love Citroën

Please enable Javascript to watch this video In the late 1960s and early 1970s, some of the coolest cars you could buy in the United States came from France's Citroën. Rides like the famous DS gained a fervent, if relatively small, following, for their unusual looks and advanced technology. Not long before Citroën pulled out of the American market, Dave Burnham graduated college and got his first job at a New York dealership. After it folded, he picked up work doing repairs for owners left in the lurch, and never stopped. Since 1985, he has been the owner of Dave Burnham Citroën. Business these days is less about mundane repairs and more centered on rebuilding cars that are now deemed classics -- sometimes for hundreds of thousands of dollars. We took a trip to visit Burnham's shop in Delanson, New York, where he showed us around his personal mecca of dazzling automobiles. Produced by William Wei & Alex Davies

