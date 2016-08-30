The French automaker Citroën just revealed a striking concept car loaded with awesome tech

French auto manufacturer Citroën revealed its latest concept car Monday, and it’s a sleek-looking ride for a larger sedan.

Called the CXperience, the concept car will officially debut at the Paris Motor Show that runs October 1-2.

Scroll down for a closer look.

Meet the Citroën CXPERIENCE Concept car -- a concept meant to show Citroën's planes to appeal to those interested in large saloon sedans. Citroën The hybrid concept car produces between 250 to 300 horsepower and offers a 37-mile all-electric range. Citroën Source: Car Scoops The car also showcases Citroën's Advanced Comfort program. The program aims to create a better experience inside the car by increasing general space and storage space. Citroën The concept car comes with a large display screen for controlling navigation and media. Citroën And the interior has a unique look with wood paneling and bright yellow seats. Citroën Passengers in the rear can use a tablet to adjust their seats and the internal climate. Citroën Source: Car Scoops And cameras have replaced the exterior doors' mirrors that will feed video to small screens on the inner door panels to show the car's surroundings. Citroën Source: Car Scoops Take a closer look at the Citroën CXPERIENCE. (video provider='youtube' id='TliaJjxSgO0' size='xlarge' align='center')

