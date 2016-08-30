The French automaker Citroën just revealed a striking concept car loaded with awesome tech

French auto manufacturer Citroën revealed its latest concept car Monday, and it’s a sleek-looking ride for a larger sedan.
Called the CXperience, the concept car will officially debut at the Paris Motor Show that runs October 1-2.
Meet the Citroën CXPERIENCE Concept car -- a concept meant to show Citroën's planes to appeal to those interested in large saloon sedans.
The hybrid concept car produces between 250 to 300 horsepower and offers a 37-mile all-electric range.
The car also showcases Citroën's Advanced Comfort program. The program aims to create a better experience inside the car by increasing general space and storage space.
And cameras have replaced the exterior doors' mirrors that will feed video to small screens on the inner door panels to show the car's surroundings.
