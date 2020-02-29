A French automaker created an adorable, $6,600 electric city car that's so small, you don't need a licence to drive it

Citroën Citroën Ami.

Citroën has announced the Ami, a tiny, all-electric “quadricycle” meant for traversing city streets.

The vehicle, which will be sold in Europe, is so small that you don’t need a licence to drive one.

It has a range of 43 miles and is nearly a foot shorter than a Smart Car, making it ideal for quick trips in urban areas.

The Ami is also incredibly affordable; drivers can order one for roughly $US6,600, lease one for $US22 per month, or rent one on-demand for around $US0.29 per minute, at current exchange rates.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

French automaker Citroën just announced the Ami, a fun-sized electric vehicle the company hopes will entice city dwellers to ditch their trusty bikes, scooters, mopeds, and buses.

Part electric car and part moped, the Ami is classified as a “quadricycle” in France, meaning unlicensed drivers as young as 14 can drive it. That’s all part of Citroën’s plan to make the Ami as convenient and accessible as possible.

Citroën also hopes that the Ami’s price tag will make it a hit with commuters and other urbanites – the vehicle can be leased long term for $US22 per month, rented on-demand for $US0.29 per minute, or bought outright for just $US6,600. All of those prices are translated from euros, of course, because like so many great and practical city cars, the Ami won’t make it to the US anytime soon.

Scroll down to learn more about the forbidden French city car that’s as cute as can be.

The French automaker Citroën just unveiled an adorable new electric vehicle called the Ami.

Citroën Citroën Ami.

Citroën says the pint-sized EV will help people move around cities, serving as an alternative to bicycles, mopeds, scooters, and public transit.

Citroën Citroën Ami.

It’s 100% electric and packs a 5.5 kWh battery that offers a range of up to 43 miles, according to Citroën. That’s not a ton of range, but plenty to get from A to B in an urban area.

Citroën Citroën Ami.

Parking should be a breeze, since the tiny city car comes in at roughly 95 inches long — around 11 inches shorter than the ultra-compact Smart ForTwo.

Citroën Citroën Ami.

Plus, Citroën claims the Ami can reach a peppy 28 mph, so it should keep up with traffic on city streets.

Citroën Citroën Ami.

Sound too good to be true? It sort of is — like most cute and practical European city cars, this one’s not slated to be sold in the US.

Citroën Citroën Ami.

In France, however, since the Ami is classified as a “light quadricycle” rather than a car, it’s accessible even to unlicensed drivers.

Citroën Citroën Ami.

Drivers as young as 14 can pilot the Ami in France.

Citroën Citroën Ami.

The Ami’s small size, and the fact you can drive one without a licence, makes it super convenient for getting around cities. And it’s cheap, too.

Citroën Citroën Ami.

Drivers can rent the Ami long term for the equivalent of $US22 per month, after a down payment roughly $US2,900.

Citroën Citroën Ami.

Alternatively, they can pay roughly $US0.29 per minute to rent the car through Free2Move, a car-sharing service.

Citroën Citroën Ami.

Approximately $US6,600 buys an Ami outright. You can order one online, and Citroën will deliver it to your door.

Citroën Citroën Ami.

It’s no surprise that the Ami features a pretty bare-bones interior, since it’s not meant for long trips.

Citroën Citroën Ami.

Amis come with a basic display and a phone dock, and owners can customise their quadricycle by installing various accessories provided by Citroën, including a dash-mounted storage tray, mats, and storage nets.

Citroën Citroën Ami.

The first customer deliveries will start in June, and the Ami will be available to rent through Free2Move in the spring in Paris.

Citroën Citroën Ami.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.