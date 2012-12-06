Go Ahead, Bring Your iPad To Work—That's Why Citrix Is Buying Zenprise

Zenprise CEO Amit Pandey

Citrix snapped up fast-growing startup Zenprise today for an undisclosed sum.Zenprise is a startup with about 200 employees based in Redwood City, Calif. It makes software that helps enterprises accommodate employees’ mobile devices.



That product category is known as mobile device management. It’s also referred to as “bring your own device,” or BYOD—the recognition that employees are increasingly going to be bringing personal devices to work that need to connect with corporate systems.

That’s a big change from the days when companies used to issue BlackBerrys to employees, and hence a big area of investment. Zenprise has raised $64.5 million since it was founded in 2003, with a $30 million round a little over a year ago lead by Greylock Partners and joined by Rembrandt Venture Partners, Ignition Partners and others.

Last year, Zenprise grew revenue by 400% and quadrupled its enterprise customer list. It hasn’t given more recent numbers, but it’s clearly growing quickly.

The company was founded by Waheed Qureshi, now its chairman and CTO. In April, the company’s long-time CEO, Jayaram Bhat, left. He was replaced by Amit Pandey, best known as an executive with storage company NetApp.

This is the fifth acquisition for Citrix in 2012 as it prepares itself to be a big player in the post-PC, cloud-centric world.

In some ways, Citrix, whose software allows people to tap into applications and files running remotely rather than running everything on their own local PCs, has been doing the post-PC thing longer than any other company.

As enterprises embrace BYOD, they are looking for ways to deliver software remotely and control the devices accessing that software, even if those devices are not owned by the company. That’s where Zenprise fits in.

