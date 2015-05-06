You can now get a mouse for your iPhone

Citrix The Citrix X1 mouse for iPad, iPhone, and Android.

Next week, Citrix will release a new wireless Bluetooth mouse that works on Apple iPhones and iPads and any Android device, according to a blog entry.

So you can get a mouse for your phone. A normal, buttons-and-a-wheel mouse.

The real reason Citrix is making this thing is because it has lots of business customers who use its software to run Windows applications on smartphones and tablets.

But those applications can be hard to use with just a touchscreen, which is why some people might just want a mouse for their iPad, a Citrix spokesperson says.

More touch-friendly business applications are slowly but surely entering the mainstream, and Microsoft itself is pushing touch as a big part of its Windows 10 strategy.

In the meanwhile, there’s a mouse. For your phone. What will they think of next?

