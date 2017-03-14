$13 billion tech titan Citrix is reportedly looking for a buyer again

Microsoft Citrix CEO Kirill Tatarinov

Citrix, the $US13 billion tech company best known for software like GoToMeeting, is working with Goldman Sachs to negotiate a possible sale, reports Bloomberg, citing anonymous sources.

This isn’t the first time that Citrix has shopped itself around: in late 2015, and under pressure from activist shareholder Elliott Management, Citrix was said to have unsuccessfully tried to find a buyer.

At the time, it was reported that Citrix was looking for a good price for the whole business, rather than selling off individual products or business units. It’s not clear whether the company is currently seeking to sell the entire business or specific assets.

Citrix was finished Monday’s regular trading session at $US84.93, up 6.79% and hitting a 52-week high of $US87.99 over the course of the session before giving back some of the gains.

Citrix did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

