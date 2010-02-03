Citizens Interview Obama Via YouTube

Google has released its YouTube interview with President Barack Obama.



After the State of the Union address, users were encouraged to submit follow-up questions, either as text or as YouTube videos. Users voted on the 11,696 questions; Google selected the final questions used from the top 5% in each category.

The questions, and Obama’s responses, have been released via YouTube’s public policy channel, CitizenTube, and is embedded (in HD) below:



