One of the brains behind the campaign to swap all the billboards in a tube station with cats to protest advertising has been hired by an ad agency

London ad agency Wieden + Kennedy has hired one of the brains behind the successful Kickstarter campaign to replace all the ads in a tube station with photos of cats.

Katy Edelsten was part of the team that raised £23,131 ($30,029) for its “Citizens Advertising Takeover Service” (CATS) campaign, which is still live, and saw Clapham Common tube station plastered with pictures of cats instead of its usual advertisements for two weeks.

Glimpse, the collective run by James Turner which was behind the campaign, said it hoped the stunt would help lost cats find homes and show how the space could be used to cheer people up, rather than trying to persuade them to buy things.

The Kickstarter read: “Wouldn’t it be great not to worry about the holiday we can’t afford, the car we don’t need, or the body we don’t have? Imagine a world where public spaces made you feel pawsitive.”

Edelsten and her creative partner Chloe Cordon had picked up a work placement at another London-based agency, 101, but now they have been hired on a permanent basis at Wieden + Kennedy.

Iain Tait, executive creative director at Wieden + Kennedy London, told Business Insider he came across the pair’s portfolio when judging the Cream Awards, which recognises up-and-coming creative talent.

Tait said: “I saw their work and immediately emailed them to say how much I loved it. Simultaneously, I sent an email to a bunch of people in the agency and said: ‘Please can we hire these two, immediately.’ They came in and met a few people an there was immediate chemistry.”

He added that the agency didn’t just hire Cordon and Edelsten thanks to the cats campaign, but that it was a piece of work that demonstrates five things that are important to the company. In Tait’s words:

A healthy disregard for advertising A talent for making important social points through humour/silliness. A willingness to collaborate with others. A recognition of the cultural value of cats. Most importantly: They went and did it. you see lots of great ideas in young creatives’ portfolios but not enough of them grab hold of the tools that are available and make things happen.

Wieden + Kennedy also announced five other hires into its creative team on Wednesday.

Update: An earlier version of this story had implied that Chloe Cordon was also responsible for the “CATS” campaign. We regret the error.

