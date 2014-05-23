Go Inside The Futuristic NYC Hotel Where Practically Everything Is Controlled By Tablet [PHOTOS]

CitizenM, a new hotel in New York City’s Times Square, is a beautiful combination of high tech and high design.

Guests check in using a station of touchscreen computers, and each room can be customised using a sleek Samsung Galaxy tablet. Artwork by Andy Warhol and David LaChapelle line the walls.

CitizenM operates branches in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, London, Glasgow, and Paris. In April, the boutique hotel chain opened the new location in Times Square, its first in the United States.

The brand’s emphasis is on affordable luxury. Each of the 230 rooms has the same layout, and rates start at $US199 a night.

The hotel is both artistic and futuristic, with some stunning design details and impressive technology.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.