Go Inside The Futuristic NYC Hotel Where Practically Everything Is Controlled By Tablet [PHOTOS]

CitizenM, a new hotel in New York City’s Times Square, is a beautiful combination of high tech and high design.
Guests check in using a station of touchscreen computers, and each room can be customised using a sleek Samsung Galaxy tablet. Artwork by Andy Warhol and David LaChapelle line the walls.
CitizenM operates branches in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, London, Glasgow, and Paris. In April, the boutique hotel chain opened the new location in Times Square, its first in the United States.
The brand’s emphasis is on affordable luxury. Each of the 230 rooms has the same layout, and rates start at $US199 a night.
The hotel is both artistic and futuristic, with some stunning design details and impressive technology.
There's no reception desk at this hotel. Instead, guests use this kiosk of touchscreen computers to check in, though hotel 'ambassadors' in red shirts stand close by if you need help.
The system is easy to use, and you can check in, activate your key card, or check out in just a few steps.
A lot of the art you'll see around the lobby actually comes from the citizenM founder's private collection.
In a separate wing, the hotel sells products from Mendo. This is the Dutch bookseller's first U.S. location.
Upstairs on the mezzanine, there are desktop computers set up in case you need to get some work done.
There are lots of funny little slogans all over the hotel. We spotted this one on the elevator ride up to the room.
In another blending of tech and art, the hotel installed carpeting with Google map images of New York City.
The room itself is pretty small, with this king-size bed taking up most of the room. Note the snarky pillows.
The really awesome part of the room, though, is the automation system built into this Samsung Galaxy tablet. You can control everything in the room, from the temperature to the blinds.
Another highlight of the room is the bathroom area. The sink and mirror are located in the main part of the room.
For a more low-tech experience, the gym has this terrace with a special yoga deck that looks out over the city.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.