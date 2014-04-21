These 50 Companies Are The Champions Of The World

This past week, Citi came out with its latest “World Champions” list, which is a list of companies that are just dominating in their respective industries.

Specifically, they are big companies (greater than $US3 billion in market cap), have high market share (top 3 in a key business line), a global reach, and a lasting, sustainable business model. Each company has a long track record of strong financial performance, and is forecasted to continue strong performance.

The list was compiled by having all of Citi’s analysts contribute candidates, before a “selection committee” whittled the list down to 50.

Among the well-known names on the list: eBay, Apple, American Express, inBev, Gilead, Starbucks, and Schlumberger.

Here’s the whole list, with the rationale, and description for each.

