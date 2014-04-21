These 50 Companies Are The Champions Of The World

Joe Weisenthal

This past week, Citi came out with its latest “World Champions” list, which is a list of companies that are just dominating in their respective industries.

Specifically, they are big companies (greater than $US3 billion in market cap), have high market share (top 3 in a key business line), a global reach, and a lasting, sustainable business model. Each company has a long track record of strong financial performance, and is forecasted to continue strong performance.

The list was compiled by having all of Citi’s analysts contribute candidates, before a “selection committee” whittled the list down to 50.

Among the well-known names on the list: eBay, Apple, American Express, inBev, Gilead, Starbucks, and Schlumberger.

Here’s the whole list, with the rationale, and description for each.

Screen Shot 2014 04 20 at 12.00.58 PMCiti
Screen Shot 2014 04 20 at 12.01.42 PMCiti

