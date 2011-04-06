Citi's ThankYou Credit Cards: Lucrative Or Lackluster?

Have to say, I’m pretty pleased with Citibank’s ThankYou Preferred Rewards card roll-out.



My Diamond Preferred Rewards MasterCard was recently “transitioned” to a ThankYou MasterCard, and they sent the new card several weeks ago — I never received it, since I had not updated my mailing address, so it was sent to the wrong location.

I called customer service and spoke with a U.S.-based account manager who was extremely helpful and offered to send a replacement card. I asked if it could be expedited, since I plan to travel soon.

This was yesterday. This morning I received the new card, sent overnight via UPS. Very cool.

This is on par with American Express and Chase’s Sapphire, both of which will overnight a replacement card to you if necessary, at no additional cost. (In my experience, at least.)

The new ThankYou card… well, all I can really say about it is that it looks FAR cooler in person than on the Citi Cards web site: the light blue design is rather attractive, and the Citi logo is set in a reflective silvery foil.

My interest rate remains the same as with the Diamond Preferred card, and my ThankYou rewards account number has not been changed. The credit limit also remains the same.

ThankYou is a fairly good program overall, especially if you redeem for gift cards from their retail partners — better deal in many cases than redeeming for cash back or a statement credit.

Olive Garden and Legal Sea Foods restaurant gift cards, for example, can be requested starting at just 3,500 points; new ThankYou Preferred cardholders who spend $300 within the first 3 months get 6,000 bonus points, to put that into perspective.

View all of my favourite new credit card deals and offers over on Outlaw.

Disclosures: I used to review credit cards for a living. Also, my web site has a financial relationship with certain card issuers, including Chase and Barclays Bank.

