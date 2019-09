Most of the decline was not his fault, but… Citi lost 90% of its value under Vikram Pandit.



And actually, given that Citi could have been nationalized or gone totally bust during the crisis, this might actually count as outstanding performance.

Photo: Bloomberg, Business Insider

