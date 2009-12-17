Citi's Secondary Prices Weak, Treasury Holds Back On Dumping Stake To Avoid Flooding The Market

Shares of Citigroup (C) are off a few per cent after hours, after it emerged that the company priced its secondary stock offering at $3.15, well below the $3.50 it opened at 9:30 AM ET today.



Meanwhile, the Treasury is going to slow down on dumping its shares, according to NYT.

Basically, the market for zombie bank stock isn’t nearly as robust as maybe we thought a couple days ago.

