Citi's Secondary Prices Weak, Treasury Holds Back On Dumping Stake To Avoid Flooding The Market

Joe Weisenthal

Shares of Citigroup (C) are off a few per cent after hours, after it emerged that the company priced its secondary stock offering at $3.15, well below the $3.50 it opened at 9:30 AM ET today.

Meanwhile, the Treasury is going to slow down on dumping its shares, according to NYT.

Basically, the market for zombie bank stock isn’t nearly as robust as maybe we thought a couple days ago.

