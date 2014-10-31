Citi Earned Less Than It Told Everyone Two Weeks Ago

Citigroup has cut its third quarter earnings down from $US0.88 to $US1.07 as it reported earlier this month.

The banks says that the cut is due to an $US600 million increase in its legal reserves.

The stock is down 2% in after hours trading.

Citi also announced that it would exit 11 markets around the world during its third quarter earnings release.

More on this to come.

