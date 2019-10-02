Citi has quietly undergone a massive restructuring over the past year. Here are the businesses it overhauled and the executives who departed.

Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters Chief Executive Officer of Citigroup Michael Corbat speaks at a European Financial Forum event in Dublin, Ireland February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Citigroup declared in 2017 its post-financial crisis restructuring was complete, but over the past 18 months the bank has quietly, slowly undergone another significant overhaul.

A little over two years after its investor day, the firm and leadership surrounding CEO Mike Corbat looks vastly different. Just five of the 14 executive officers on Corbat’s team remain.

In a recent meeting with bank analysts, Citi executives signalled that the slow-burn restructuring may be nearing completion.

Here’s a recap of businesses Citi overhauled and the executives who’ve departed over the past 18 months.

Click here for more BI Prime stories.

Back in the summer of 2017, at Citigroup’s first investor day in roughly a decade, CEO Michael Corbat declared the company’s mammoth post-financial crisis “restructuring is over.”

A little over two years later, just five of Citi’s 14 executive officers remain. The only speaker from that day who remains in Corbat’s employ is Stephen Bird, the head of global consumer banking.

The announcement of another wide-scale retooling in 2018, just a year after the investor day, would have raised eyebrows and made for significant messaging detour. But for more than a year now, Citigroup has been quietly undergoing a substantial restructuring, and the firm and leadership surrounding Corbat today looks vastly different.

Divisional reorgs and senior executive departures have dribbled out every couple months or so dating back to last summer, when the bank announced it was overhauling its consumer banking franchise. Weeks later, Citi merged its investment bank with its capital markets business.

The changes have continued to roll out in 2019, including the surprise exit of company president Jamie Forese, 56, who was widely seen as a potential heir to Corbat. Paco Ybarra was appointed in his stead, and several more structural reorganizations have taken place since.

Individually, each change is notable, but not earth shaking. But the totality of the changes adds up to significant and sweeping overhaul. Had they been announced at once, it would have represented a seismic event for the firm.

While the changes started unfolding in earnest after activist ValueAct Capital unveiled its stake in the company in May 2018, Citigroup has downplayed the notion that activist pressure has been the catalyst, despite much speculation. Citigroup, which has taken hits for returns that have lagged behind its big-bank peers, has been digging deep to jump-start revenue growth and deliver for investors, some of which have been getting antsy for a jolt to the bank’s stubborn stock price.

But 2019 has been a different story thus far. Citi’s 35% total return year-to-date is best among the global banks and nearly double the KBW Bank Index – a sign that Corbat’s strategy may be paying off.

Recently, executives signalled that the slow-burn restructuring may be nearing completion. In a recent meeting with bank analysts at Keefe, Bruyette, and Woods, Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said there haven’t been any meaningful internal conversations about further restructuring.

“Management believes that the majority of restructuring has taken place at this point in time,” KBW wrote in a research note in September.

Instead, Mason and the leadership team are concentrating on expanding their lead in business lines where they’re already winning – such as Treasury and Trade Solutions and securities services.

Of course, this doesn’t mean job cuts are off the table altogether if Citi encounters headwinds on the way to hitting its return targets.

Here are all of the most significant changes Citi has undergone over the past 18 months:

What happens next for Citigroup?

At a financial conference in September, Mason reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to hitting its 12% target for return on tangible common equity (ROTCE), and said expense reductions are on the table – especially in “transactional expenses and incentive compensation” – if revenues head south.

But he also flagged three crucial business lines the firm won’t compromise on: Treasury and Trade Solutions, securities services, and branded cards.

“We’re going to be very thoughtful about protecting investments that need to be protected,” Mason said. “And otherwise, everything else is on the table.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.