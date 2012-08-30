Citi's 'Most-Requested Chart Of 2012'

From Citi’s Robert Buckland:
We put Figure 2 on the front of a global strategy report back in February. It shows that global equities yield more than US treasuries, a rare event over the past 40 years. This is easily our most-requested chart of 2012, so we’ve put it on the front page again.
Photo: Citi
But, lest you think this is some kind of unsustainable freak divergence.
Buckland adds this chart from Japan.
Photo: Citi
