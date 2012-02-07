CITI'S BUITER: There's A 50% Chance Of A Greek Exit From The Eurozone And Here's How It Would Happen

Photo: Xuan Che on Flickr

Citigroup economists Willem Buiter and Ebrahim Rabhari revised their predictions of a Greek exit from the eurozone—or “Grexit”—in the next 18 months up to 50 per cent from 25-30 per cent in November.That’s not only because Greece’s failure to meet spending and austerity goals has angered the rest of the euro area and made other countries less willing to extend aid, but because the risks to the rest of the eurozone have been moderated as investors priced in this possibility.



However, halting tail risk is dependent on a few criteria, the most important being swift and strong action from EU leaders:

Clearly, the Grexit scenario that we describe here is subject to major downside risk, namely that exit fear contagion following Grexit could be much stronger than anticipated, leading to a sequence of sudden stops in the external financing of periphery sovereigns, banks and other private entities. Unless an official ECB/EFSF/ESM/IMF firewall/ big bazooka can deter or negate such a withdrawal of market funding, there could be a sequence of forced exits from the EA, reducing the euro area to a greater DM zone.

There is also some circumstantial evidence in historical bond yields and GDP growth which suggests that investors do consider Greece to be a distinct case from Portugal, Ireland, Spain, and Italy.

Still, Grexit is not Citigroup’s baseline scenario—Buiter and Rabhari expect that a Greek default will indeed provoke a credit event, and that future debt restructuring will have to happen, but that it will stay in the eurozone.

Grexit will only happen when Greece publicly flouts troika recommendations and has no chance of receiving aid. 'Grexit would likely take place in a context where Greece is no longer willing to make the minimum efforts necessary to be judged to be in compliance with the fiscal and structural reform demands of the Troika. Greece would not just have to fail to comply in substance, but would have to be sufficiently blatantly non-compliant to deprive the Troika of the fig-leaf of an 'honest-albeit-insufficient effort to comply'.' Source: Citigroup Global Markets Greece will pass a currency law setting exchange rates and limiting those who can file suits against the Greek government in foreign courts. 'Grexit would effectively start with the urgent passage of a currency law through an emergency decree by the Greek government of the day. This law would stipulate one or more conversion rates between the old and the new Greek currency (which we will call the 'New Drachma')... Besides one or more rate(s) of conversion, the currency law would likely also specify that the new currency is legal tender for payment and settlement of debt in the 'relevant country', i.e. Greece, including for the payment of public and private debt obligations (including bank loans, deposits, and securities) and other contracts, including wage and pension contracts.' Source: Citigroup Global Markets It will simultaneously impose strict capital controls to prevent capital flight. 'In our view, it is highly likely that Grexit would be accompanied by the imposition of strict capital controls. True, the Treaty (Art. 63) forbids any restrictions on capital or payment flows between EU member states, but we think that an exiting country, facing massive disruptions in its international capital account transactions would need to impose strict capital and foreign exchange controls following exit if some semblance of financial order is to be maintained.' Source: Citigroup Global Markets Greece could pursue a currency peg, but probably not for a few years. 'It is likely that the New Drachma would float in the immediate aftermath of Grexit. Without significant foreign exchange reserves and cut off from external credit, any attempt by the Greek authorities to peg the exchange rate shortly after EA exit would likely be ill-fated.' Source: Citigroup Global Markets Greece might also decide to exit the European Union, but probably wouldn't if it defaulted because the ECB wouldn't give it money. 'The recent German proposal to transfer substantial fiscal sovereignty to an EU budget commissioner has probably raised the likelihood of this scenario. However, if a Greek exit takes place as a result of a failure to agree on the terms and conditions of additional financing offered to Greece, we consider it likely that Greece would remain in the EU, even though, as noted earlier, some interpretations of the Treaty consider EA exit and capital controls to be inconsistent with EU membership.22 Even if Greece post-EA exit remained within the EU, it is likely that it would temporarily lose some prerogatives, including voting rights for certain decisions.' Source: Citigroup Global Markets A credit event would occur, provoking CDS payouts, though its timing could vary. 'Redenomination itself would be sufficient reason for triggering CDS and for a 'default' rating -- a redenomination was not contemplated in the original Greek bond covenants and the New Drachma would be likely to depreciate sharply vis-a-vis versus the euro). If Greek sovereign debt were not redenominated, the timing of a ratings default or a credit event might depend on whether the restructuring with PSI currently being negotiated has already been implemented. If PSI has not yet been implemented, a credit event and ratings default would be a virtual certainty as soon as the next coupon or interest payment was due.23 If PSI has already been implemented (PSI implementation is virtually certain to imply a 'selective default' or 'default' rating by S&P and Moody's, and in our base case also a credit event by the regional determinations committee of ISDA), a further (or prolonged) credit event or ratings default may be averted for a little while.' Source: Citigroup Global Markets The New Drachma would sharply devalue. 'Greece's economic fundamentals are comparable, and in some cases markedly worse than those of this sample of countries during the period leading up to their respective crises...The average depreciation rate in this sample was 48% after one year, with the bulk of the depreciation (39%) taking place within the first three months... The lack of credibility that comes with a central bank without a recent track record (and a rather poor historical one excluding the EA membership period and the period leading up to EA membership) plus the limited degree of independence likely to be granted to the post-exit Greek central bank would further add weight to the view that avoiding hyperinflation would count as an achievement in the case of Greece. Combining these factors, we consider a 50-70% nominal depreciation of the New Drachma relative to the euro to be a reasonable forecast range.' Source: Citigroup Global Markets The value of the euro would probably decline, probably by about 10%. 'Heightened risk aversion (including, at least temporarily following Grexit, an increased fear of future more wide-spread EA break-up) and some flight to safe- havens outside the EA, as well as likely additional easing measures by the ECB in a Grexit scenario imply that the euro would likely fall relative to the dollar and other safe-haven currencies, such as the Swiss franc, the Japanese yen or even Sterling.' Source: Citigroup Global Markets While foreign banks and financial entities will take losses in the event of a Grexit, they will be manageable. 'Direct (and some indirect) exposures to Greece of foreign banks, other investors, and non-financial corporates have been reduced substantially and contingency plans have been made by a likely large number of public and private institutions. This process has been going on for the past 18 months, but by now the reduction in direct exposure to Greece and the extent of contingency planning may well have reduced the direct effects of Grexit to a level that could likely be absorbed by most relevant (non-Greek) institutions without major disruption.' Source: Citigroup Global Markets Given Greece's limited size, it's likely to have little impact on trade, even to its closest trading partners. 'Given the limited integration of Greece into regional or global supply chains, the supply effects of Grexit on world output or trade would also likely be minor.' Source: Citigroup Global Markets EU leaders would likely take strong action to prevent contagion. 'The positions of the main EA policymakers seem to have evolved and now suggest a greater willingness by EA creditors and the ECB to support vulnerable, but compliant EA member states under attack. In our view, EA leaders have come to the understanding that the financial, economic and political cost to the whole EA (and indeed to the EU and the global economy) of material EA break-up (that is exit of other nations than Greece) is substantially larger than the cost of extending conditional support.' Source: Citigroup Global Markets However, this support is not likely to be unconditional or unlimited. 'EA creditor countries have also made increasingly clear that they no longer believe that the costs to the creditor countries of EA break-up or EA exit by one EA country would exceed the costs of creating a one-side fiscal union, a transfer-Europe without a commensurate quid pro quo as regards fiscal austerity and structural reform in the beneficiary countries, underpinned if necessary by far-reaching and unprecedented transfer of fiscal and wider economic sovereignty by the beneficiary countries. The EA creditor countries undoubtedly view the cost of providing unconditional and/or unlimited or open-ended fiscal and financial support to fiscally vulnerable EA countries as a price not worth paying to keep a single non-performing EA member state in the club.' Source: Citigroup Global Markets Regardless, there are lots of options left to maintain stability. 'Policymakers in the EA have the technical ability/capacity to respond to exit fear contagion. The heavy lifting would likely mostly be left to the ECB, but the recent 3- year LTRO has highlighted that policymakers have plenty of ammunition left to respond to non-fundamental contagion and hysteria.' Source: Citigroup Global Markets Now let's break down who's at risk. Here's Who Gets Clobbered If Greece Defaults

