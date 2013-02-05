Citi's Top Equity Strategist Gives His 18 favourite Stocks In The World

Photo: Owen Brown / Flickr, CC

Citigroup’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Tobias Levkovich may be the most bullish strategist on Wall Street. He sees the S&P 500 ending the year at 1,615.Of course, he sees some sectors and stocks doing better than other.



In a note that recently went out to clients, Levkovich provided an update to his short “Recommended List” of 18 stocks.

The list is overweight on consumer discretionary and information technology stocks.

