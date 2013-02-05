Citi's Top Equity Strategist Gives His 18 favourite Stocks In The World

Photo: Owen Brown / Flickr, CC
Citigroup’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Tobias Levkovich may be the most bullish strategist on Wall Street. He sees the S&P 500 ending the year at 1,615.Of course, he sees some sectors and stocks doing better than other.
In a note that recently went out to clients, Levkovich provided an update to his short “Recommended List” of 18 stocks.
The list is overweight on consumer discretionary and information technology stocks.
Ticker:
HOT
Industry:
Consumer discretionary
Price Target:
$65.00
P/E ratio:
23.5
EPS estimates:
$2.64
Why:
A recovery in demand for hotel rooms, opportunities for global expansion.
Source: Citigroup
Ticker:
HOG
Industry:
Consumer discretionary
Price Target:
$58.00
P/E ratio:
15.8
EPS estimates:
$3.45
Why:
Improving retail trends, consumer recovery.
Source: Citigroup
Ticker:
SBUX
Industry:
Consumer discretionary
Price Target:
$65.00
P/E ratio:
21.1
EPS estimates:
$2.64
Why:
U.S. turnaround is making progress, international outlook has improved.
Source: Citigroup
Ticker:
NWL
Industry:
Consumer discretionary
Price Target:
$24.00
P/E ratio:
13.1
EPS estimates:
$1.80
Why:
Aggressive cost cutting will help offset tough environment, great cash flow.
Source: Citigroup
Ticker:
PG
Industry:
Consumer staples
Price Target:
$83.00
P/E ratio:
17.4
EPS estimates:
$4.31
Why:
Dominant market share, balanced brand portfolio, great cash flow.
Source: Citigroup
Ticker:
APA
Industry:
Energy
Price Target:
$95.00
P/E ratio:
10.2
EPS estimates:
$8.40
Why:
Growth opportunities, strong balance sheet.
Source: Citigroup
Ticker:
BX
Industry:
Financials
Price Target:
$20.00
P/E ratio:
10
EPS estimates:
$1.60
Why:
Strong strategic positioning, it's gaining more market share, rising alternative allocations.
Source: Citigroup
Ticker:
MAC
Industry:
Financials
Price Target:
$65.25
P/E ratio:
17.7
EPS estimates:
$3.13
Why:
Currently trading at a discount, good internal and external growth drivers and a solid balance sheet.
Source: Citigroup
Ticker:
AET
Industry:
Health Care
Price Target:
$59.00
P/E ratio:
8.9
EPS estimates:
$5.60
Why:
Great earnings potential.
Source: Citigroup
Ticker:
FDX
Industry:
Industrials
Price Target:
$114.00
P/E ratio:
13
EPS estimates:
$6.30
Why:
Significant earnings growth potential.
Source: Citigroup
Ticker:
LMT
Industry:
Industrials
Price Target:
$110.00
P/E ratio:
9.4
EPS estimates:
$9.05
Why:
Well positioned to benefit from Department of Defence spending shifts, resilient cash flow.
Source: Citigroup
Ticker:
CSX
Industry:
Industrials
Price Target:
$22.00
P/E ratio:
12.5
EPS estimates:
$1.75
Why:
Will probably exceed internal targets, which would result in higher earnings.
Source: Citigroup
Ticker:
QCOM
Industry:
Information Technology
Price Target:
$75.00
P/E ratio:
14.3
EPS estimates:
$4.22
Why:
Smartphone market remains strong, they're building a chip unit.
Source: Citigroup
Ticker:
GOOG
Industry:
Information Technology
Price Target:
$830.00
P/E ratio:
14.2
EPS estimates:
$52.96
Why:
Will benefit from growth in online advertising.
Source: Citigroup
Ticker:
WU
Industry:
Information Technology
Price Target:
$14.50
P/E ratio:
9.7
EPS estimates:
$1.68
Why:
Market leader in money transfers, benefit from global recovery.
Source: Citigroup
Ticker:
TXN
Industry:
Information Technology
Price Target:
$38.00
P/E ratio:
15.8
EPS estimates:
$1.63
Why:
Will benefit from better-than-expected management of expenses.
Source: Citigroup
Ticker:
APH
Industry:
Information Technology
Price Target:
$79.00
P/E ratio:
16.1
EPS estimates:
$3.81
Why:
It's diversifying its products and expanding, and its end-market is growing.
Source: Citigroup
Ticker:
AES
Industry:
Utilities
Price Target:
$14.00
P/E ratio:
8.5
EPS estimates:
$1.21
Stock is attractively valued.
Source: Citigroup
