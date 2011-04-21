Citing Instant Messages, Winklevosses Tell Court Facebook Hid Evidence

Photo: AP

Even though a judge just refused to undo their settlement with Facebook, the Winklevoss brothers aren’t done with their lawsuit against Mark Zuckerberg.Yesterday, the brothers and a partner from the Harvard days, Divya Narendra, filed a “status report” with a US District Court in Massachusetts.



In it, they accuse Facebook and its lawyers of hiding evidence pertinent to their case.

Citing instant messages first published on Business Insider, they write:

Beginning in mid-2010, the online press exposed many alleged communications – requested, but apparently never produced in this action – that would have substantially aided the Founder’s prosecution of their case. The New Yorker magazine reported that Facebook reviewed at least some of these leaked communications in January 2006. If true, this raises a serious issue as to whether or not Plaintiffs were deprived of critical evidence for over two years leading up to the February 2008 mediation.

Click here to see the instant messages the Winklevosses are talking about >>

They want the IMs out.

