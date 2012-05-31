Citigroup Is Getting More Bullish On LinkedIn Because User Satisfaction Is Surging

Citigroup’s Mark Maheny is out with a bullish call on LinkedIn, giving it a BUY rating and a price target of $125.



He provides three reasons for liking the company:

The company has a fantastic track record as a public company. Its seen 7 straight quarters of 100%+ revenue growth, and 8 quarters of 100%+ corporate customer growth. What’s more, says Mahaney, end market penetration remains low.

According to Citi’s surveys of HR professionals, satisfaction is growing. The number of survey respondents who plan to spend more on LinkedIn has gone from 20% in the middle of 2011 to 69% in 2012.

There’s massive growth in job listings. As of the end of May, there are 110,000 job listings on LInkedIn, an increase of 12% in just one quarter.

This chart from the report really gets to the gist of the surging customer interesting at LinkedIn:

Photo: Citi

