Citigroup Unintentionally Admits That It Thinks Financial Reform Is A Joke

At least one bank, Citigroup (C), doesn’t seem too concerned with the financial reform bill currently being hammered out between the Senate and the House.



According to Bloomberg, the company is raising $3 billion for its own hedge fund and private equity operations.

Citi Capital Advisors, which oversees about $14 billion, may seek $1.5 billion for private equity this year and $750 million for hedge funds, said the people, who declined to be identified because the plans aren’t public. An additional $1 billion is targeted next year for hedge funds, the people said.

“Citi must be comfortable enough that whatever happens, even in the extreme version, they’ll be able to move ahead with these businesses,” said Steven Kaplan, a professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business who studies the private-equity industry. “I don’t think any of these bills envisioned not being able to manage someone else’s money. It’s the bank capital that’s still an open question.”

Now granted, Citigroup would probably be fine raising this money even if it were going to have to engage in some kind of spinoff, but that seems incredibly unlikely at this point.

Even if lawmakers intended the bill to have serious teeth, there’s a good chance that regulators would simply re-read the rules to give banks a way to wiggle out of them.

So in the meantime, who’s going to pony up the dough for Vikram & Co.?

