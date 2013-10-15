Citigroup Misses Earnings Estimates And The Stock Is Trading Lower

Citigroup missed Wall Street analysts’ estimates for their third-quarter earnings results.

Citigroup reported $US1.02 per diluted share versus estimates of $US1.04.

Revenue for the third quarter came in at $US18.2 billion (excluding CVA/DVA) versus analysts’ estimates of $US18.615 billion.

Shares of Citi were last trading down more than 1.6% in the pre-market.

CEO Michael Corbat noted that they weren’t able to fully control the revenue, but they have been able to control costs.

“We performed relatively well in this challenging, uneven macro environment. While many of the factors which influence our revenues are not within our full control, we certainly can control our costs and I am pleased with our expense discipline and improved efficiency year-to-date,” Corbat said in the release.

Here’s an excerpt from the release:

NEW YORK–( BUSINESS WIRE )–Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) today reported net income for the third quarter 2013 of $US3.2 billion, or $US1.00 per diluted share, on revenues of $US17.9 billion. This compared to net income of $US468 million, or $US0.15 per diluted share, on revenues of $US13.7 billion for the third quarter 2012.

CVA/DVA was a negative $US336 million in the third quarter ($208 million after-tax) resulting from the tightening of Citi’s credit spreads in the quarter, compared to a negative $US776 million ($485 million after-tax) in the prior year period. Third quarter 2013 results also included a $US176 million tax benefit related to the resolution of certain tax audit items, compared to a $US582 million tax benefit in the prior year period (both recorded withinCorporate/Other). In addition, third quarter 2012 results included a pre-tax loss of $US4.7 billion ($2.9 billion after-tax) related to the Morgan Stanley Smith Barney joint venture (MSSB).5 Excluding CVA/DVA in both periods and the MSSB loss in the third quarter 2012, third quarter 2013 revenues were $US18.2 billion, down 5% from the prior year period. Excluding CVA/DVA and the tax benefit in both periods, as well as the MSSB loss in the third quarter 2012, earnings were $US1.02 per diluted share, down 4% from the prior year period.

“We also continued to reduce the size of Citi Holdings, now 6% of our balance sheet, and its drag on our earnings during the quarter. We generated additional capital, primarily through retained earnings and DTA utilization, and our Tier 1 Common ratio increased to an estimated 10.4% on a Basel III basis. Other key capital metrics also strengthened, including our Supplementary Leverage Ratio, which increased to an estimated 5.1%. With the environment remaining challenging, we will continue to focus on all aspects of our business to improve client satisfaction and shareholder results consistent with our strategy,” Mr. Corbat concluded.

Citigroup revenues of $US17.9 billion in the third quarter 2013 increased 30% from the prior year period. Excluding CVA/DVA and the third quarter 2012 MSSB loss, Citigroup revenues of $US18.2 billion in the third quarter 2013 were 5% below the prior year period.

Citicorp revenues of $US16.6 billion in the third quarter 2013 included a negative $US332 million of CVA/DVA reported within Securities and Banking. Excluding CVA/DVA, Citicorp revenues of $US17.0 billion decreased 7% from the prior year period. Securities and Banking revenues declined 2%, or 10% excluding CVA/DVA, and Global Consumer Banking (GCB) revenues declined 7%, while Transaction Services (CTS)revenues were roughly flat, all versus the prior year period.

Citi Holdings revenues of $US1.3 billion in the third quarter 2013 included a negative $US4 million of CVA/DVA. Excluding CVA/DVA and the third quarter 2012 MSSB loss, Citi Holdings revenues increased 28% versus the prior year period, mainly driven by the absence of repurchase reserve builds for representations and warranty claims in the third quarter 2013. Total Citi Holdings assets of $US122 billion declined $US49 billion, or 29%, from the third quarter 2012. Citi Holdings assets at the end of the third quarter 2013 represented approximately 6% of total Citigroup assets.

Citigroup’s net income increased to $US3.2 billion in the third quarter 2013 from $US468 million in the prior year period. Excluding CVA/DVA and the tax benefit in both periods, as well as the third quarter 2012 MSSB loss, Citigroup net income of $US3.3 billion was roughly flat compared to the prior year period, as lower operating expenses and lower credit costs were offset by the decline in revenues and a higher tax rate. Operating expenses of $US11.7 billion were 4% lower than the prior year period. Citigroup’s cost of credit in the third quarter 2013 was $US2.0 billion, 25% below the prior year period, reflecting a $US1.5 billion improvement in net credit losses partially offset by a $US827 million decline in net loan loss reserve releases. Citigroup’s net credit losses in the third quarter 2012 included approximately $US635 million of incremental mortgage charge-offs required by OCC guidance regarding the treatment of mortgage loans where the borrower has gone through Chapter 7 bankruptcy. These incremental charge-offs were substantially offset by a related reserve release of approximately $US600 million. Citi’s effective tax rate in the third quarter 2013 was 25% (30% excluding CVA/DVA and the tax benefit, compared to 26% in the prior year period on the same basis).

Citigroup’s allowance for loan losses was $US20.6 billion at quarter end, or 3.2% of total loans, compared to $US25.9 billion, or 4.0%, at the end of the prior year period. The loan loss reserve release of $US675 million in the quarter was 55% lower than in the prior year period, reflecting a $US4 million reserve build in Citicorp (compared to a $US689 million reserve release in the third quarter 2012) and a reserve release in Citi Holdings of $US679 million, 16% lower than the prior year period. Citigroup asset quality continued to improve as total non-accrual assets fell to $US9.8 billion, a 23% reduction compared to the third quarter 2012. Corporate non-accrual loans declined 10% to $US2.2 billion, while consumer non-accrual loans declined 26% to $US7.2 billion.

Citigroup’s capital levels and book value increased versus the prior year period. As of the quarter end, book value per share was $US64.49 and tangible book value per share was $US54.52, 1% and 3% increases respectively versus the prior year period. At quarter end, Citigroup’s Basel I Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.6% and its Tier 1 Common Ratio was 12.6%, while its Basel III Tier 1 Common Ratio was estimated at 10.4%. Citigroup’s estimated Basel III Supplementary Leverage Ratio for the third quarter 2013 was 5.1%.6