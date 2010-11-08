Wow, Citigroup Sees A "Super-Goldilocks" Economy, And Massive Emerging Market Gains Ahead

Let the good times roll!



That’s the call from Citigroup which after a monster run in global stocks sees a “super-Goldilocks” (seriously) environment for stocks.

Bloomberg:

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index may rise to 1,500 by end- 2011, said Geoffrey Dennis and Jason Press, New York-based equity strategists, boosting their estimate from 1,132 previously. The brokerage raised its rating on Brazil and Poland to “overweight,” lowered Taiwan and the Czech Republic to “neutral” and cut Turkey to “underweight.”

“The weak, but not recessionary, macro situation in developed countries is a ‘super-Goldilocks’ environment,” the analysts said. “The sub-par recovery in developed economies, with the very low interest rates that go with it, represents an ideal cocktail for emerging market asset prices.”

Hey, why not? (via PragCap)

