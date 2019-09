As JP Morgan execs bask in the glow of Michael Phelps, a tipster tells Dealbreaker that rival Citigroup has replaced its two-ply toilet paper with single-ply.



A random ordering mistake or part of the firm’s latest round of desperate cost-cutting measures?

See Also: Citigroup CEO Vikram Pandit: $2.5 Billion Loss Is “Progress”

