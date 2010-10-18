Citigroup Earnings Surpass Expectations, Credit Losses Decline

Citigroup says Q3 EPS came in at $.08, which is slightly ahead of estimates, while revenue came in just below estimates. The full announcement is here.



Here’s a quick look at revenue breakdown by unit and by region:

The stock is basically flat in instant trading.

Provisions for credit losses declined, just as they did for JPMorgan.

No word yet on commentary regarding the mortgage fiasco.

