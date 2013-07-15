Citigroup's Earnings Are Out Tomorrow — Here's What Wall Street's Thinking About Them

Tomorrow morning Citi will report Q2 2013 earnings at 8:00 a.m. with a conference call to follow at 11:00 a.m.



Analysts are expecting earnings per share of $1.18 and a 6.1% y/o/y increase in revenue to $19.7 billion.

Last quarter, analysts got a little optimistic about the stock, noting that it had deployed $652 million in loan loss reserves, more than half of which went to work on toxic mortgage assets.

Bank analyst Chris Whalen told CNBC that he thought it had the most positive upside of all the big banks, so if Citi can continue to stop the bleeding, expect more positive reviews.

