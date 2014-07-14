CITIGROUP ANNOUNCES $US7 BILLION FINE

As expected, Citigroup has announced a $US7 billion fine and settlement over investigation into pre-crisis mortgage practices. Here’s the press release:

Citigroup today announced that it has reached an agreement to settle the ongoing investigation of the Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities (RMBS) Working Group, part of the Financial Fraud Enforcement Task Force. Today’s agreement resolves actual and potential civil claims by the U.S. Department of Justice (the DOJ), several state attorneys general (State AGs), and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the FDIC) relating to RMBS and collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) issued, structured or underwritten by Citi between 2003 and 2008.

Under the terms of the settlement, Citigroup will pay a total of $US4.5 billion in cash and provide $US2.5 billion in consumer relief. The cash portion consists of a $US4 billion civil monetary payment to the DOJ and $US500 million in compensatory payments to the State AGs and the FDIC. The consumer relief will be in the form of financing provided for the construction and preservation of affordable multifamily rental housing, principal reduction and forbearance for residential loans, as well as other direct consumer benefits from various relief programs. Citigroup has agreed to provide the consumer relief by the end of 2018.

Michael Corbat, Chief Executive Officer of Citigroup, said, “The comprehensive settlement announced today with the U.S. Department of Justice, state attorneys general, and the FDIC resolves all pending civil investigations related to our legacy RMBS and CDO underwriting, structuring and issuance activities. We also have now resolved substantially all of our legacy RMBS and CDO litigation. We believe that this settlement is in the best interests of our shareholders, and allows us to move forward and to focus on the future, not the past.”

In connection with the settlement, Citigroup will take a charge of approximately $US3.8 billion pre-tax in the second quarter of 2014. Citigroup will issue its second quarter results via press release at approximately 8 a.m. today.