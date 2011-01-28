Citi: Everyone Is Going To Dress Like The Characters In "True Grit" In Just A Few Months

Audrey Hepburn’s little black dress in Breakfast at Tiffany’s or Jennifer Beal’s oversized sweaters and leg warmers in Flashdance were iconic looks that created a fashion trend.



Now the Coen Brothers have inspired the signature look for Spring 2011, according to Citigroup: “It’s an ode to the western, and, of course, “True Grit” is our cultural reference here, one of the most-watched movies.”

Citi interviewed Roseanne Morrison of the Doneger Group to identify this and other imminent fashion trends.

#1 Simple life Carried over from last year's nautical theme, stripes and denim continue to dominate spring trends. There's also a throwback to 1970's classic American sportswear. Morisson said of the nautical trend: 'Stripes continue to be a major statement in the stores, and I have to reference Forever 21, because when you walk into the store, it's a very strong stripe story. It's a very strong nautical colour story.' Source: Citi #2 Urban jungle Neutral tones with with tropical prints in shades of green, yellow and violet are favourites this spring too. Animal prints are likely to be common and there's a heavy emphasis on pockets. Source: Citi #3 Antique dreams A nude palette is back in spring, as are soft, pale blues and pinks with lace and classic embellishments. This look is set to go across dresses and blouses. She thinks dresses will be huge in spring: 'The one thing that we do have that is important is the ankle-length dress. Now, it can be in knit. It can be in a flowy fabric. But it's not the hippie, bohemian dress that we've had in the past...' Source: Citi #4 Open range While florals bleed into this category the predominant look will be worn-in denim, fringe and gingham prints, a distinct western touch to your look. Says Citi: 'It's an ode to the western, and, of course, 'True Grit' is our cultural reference here, one of the most-watched movies.' Talking about the movie's influence, Morisson said: 'The whole western, open-range denim story has legs. I think it's going to be impactful to the consumer, because they're still into a very strong casual lifestyle business. And however it plays out, whether it's with gingham or denim, I think it resonates with the consumer.' Source: Citi #5 High performance Techno fabric and knit mix with shine or fleece is a look that will be strong this spring, not just in active wear but professional looks too like in this Burberry jacket. Source: Citi Now take a look at a fashion brand that's getting increasingly desperate... How American Apparel Descended Into Pornography: A Study In Pictures (DEFINITELY NSFW) >

