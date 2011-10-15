This Chart Will Make Bill Gross Sick To His Stomach

We’ve been talking over the last few days about Bill Gross’ big about-face. He’s now betting heavy on interest rates going much lower.



Anyway, we ran it here, but this chart from Scott Barber at Reuters shows 10-year yields vs. the Citigroup Economic Surprise Index (a measure of whether the economic data is beating expectations), which has shot up massively.

If history is any guide, yields should be shooting up too, to play catch up.

Photo: Reuters

