Yes, We're Actually Excited About The Imminent Citigroup Quarterly Report

We can’t remember the last time we were excited about a Citigroup quarterly report, but… today we are.



The bank is due to release earnings at 8:00 AM.

Analysts expected EPS of $0.06 on revenue of $21.1 billion, but that’s not really what’s important here.

Foreclosure-gate and repurchase risk have roared into investors consciousness, and hopefully we’ll get the CIti perspective on these risks.

Last week JPMorgan reported fine earnings, but announced that it was socking away an extra $1 billion to cover mortgage repurchases. It’s stock got whacked pretty hard, along with Bank of America.

Click here for Manal Mehta’s presentation on why Bank of America is the most exposed to mortgage repurchases >

