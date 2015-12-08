Citigroup sent a memo to staff in Hong Kong reminding them to not dress like slobs

Citigroup apparently has a problem with how its Hong Kong staff are dressing.

The US bank in November sent out a presentation to its Hong Kong staff, detailing do’s and don’ts when dressing for the office.

The document was sent ahead of an office move for some staff, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Business Insider has seen a copy of the presentation. Here’s what it says:

“This document is intended to provide guidance to “business attire” for all work days for client facing staff and appropriate “business casual” for non-client facing staff.”

The presentation, which is marked confidential, has pictures outlining suitable business attire and business casual wear for men and women.

There is also a guide to what non-client facing staff should wear on casual Friday, again with pictures.

Our favourite page, though, is focused on what not to wear. Under the header ‘What is deemed inappropriate at all times?’, the Citi presentation makes clear that sweatpants and spandex are out, as are hats and bandannas.

For women, strapless, bustier, spaghetti and off-the-shoulder tops are not allowed. And for footwear, Crocs, Birkenstock and fluffy bedroom slippers are a no no.

“If you experience uncertainty about acceptable professional “business attire” and “busines casual attire”, please consult your supervisor or human resources,” the presentation said.

Citigroup declined to comment.

Here is some of the advice:

NOW WATCH: How a successful investment banker used insider information to bankroll his mistress and child



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.