Citigroup Could Trade 2 Billion Shares Today

Check out the volume on Citigroup (C) today. With the stock trading off some 36%, nearly 1.2 million shares have traded hands. When you add in the couple hundred million in pre-market activity and thea fter hours action, we could be looking at a 2 billion share day. Not a slam dunk, but certainly possible.



Meanwhile, average volume for all of the NYSE in January was 2.5 billion shares, so that certainly puts some perspective on the activity.

Has any stock ever traded more on a single day? We haven’t found anything close, but we’re still looking. Let us know if you can think of another one.

