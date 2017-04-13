Citigroup beats on earnings

Citigroup reported first-quarter profits that topped analysts’ forecasts on Thursday as its fixed-income revenues also topped expectations.
Citi reported $US1.35 in adjusted earnings per share, beating analysts’ consensus forecast for $US1.24 according to Bloomberg.
Fixed income markets revenue totaled $US3.62 billion, ahead of the expectation for $US3.52 billion.
Other big banks including JPMorgan and Wells Fargo reported earnings ahead of the opening bell on Thursday. JPMorgan’s investment bank had a record-breaking quarter.
More to come …
