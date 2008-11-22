Citigroup (C) Trial Balloons: FAIL

That didn’t last long. After some initial optimism that Citi insiders are ready to shake things up, shares are already off 13%, and are nearing the $4 level. Perhaps Citi shouldn’t be so quick to refute stories that the company is actually panicking. Officially, they keep saying they’re committed to weathering the storm. Brilliant, cause weathering the storm is exactly what the market is looking for.



