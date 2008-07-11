Citigroup (C) Nets $4 Billion of Cash Through Sale of German Consumer Business

Citigroup (C), still desperate for cash, sold its German consumer unit Citibank Privatkunden AG to French bank Credit Mutuel for $7.7 billion.



Credit Mutuel will pay cash. It will also pay Citi the accrued net earnings of the unit in 2008 prior to closing. (The unit cleared $365 million in 2007.)

The deal is expected to net Citi about $4 billion in cash after tax–a small but welcome improvement to Citi’s battered balance sheet.

