This was pretty well expected, and now it’s official: Citigroup (C) has cut its dividend to a penny. Previously, the company had been baying $.16 per share in dividends, but with the company now a TARP double dipper, there’s to be no more transfers from taxpayers directly to Citi shareholders.



