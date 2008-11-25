Citigroup (C) CFO: No Plans To Un-Sponsor Mets' New Stadium

Citi (C) CFO Gary Crittenden just got done with a fairly unremarkable discussion with CNBC’s Erin Burnett. Key points: This is not a nationalization. Citi has a great balance sheet. The taxpayer will be protected, etc. etc.



The most important revelation came at the end. Burnett asked Crittenden whether there were any plans to pull sponsorship of “Citi Field”, the Mets’ new home stadium. His response: That decision to sponsor was made at a different time (no joke), but that they have an obligation, adding, “I’ve never heard it discussed”.

Of course, that won’t stop anyone from making jokes and puns about what the field should be called. Put your suggestions in the comments.

See Also:

Will “Citi Field” Disappear Before Mets Play On It?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.