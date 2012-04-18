Citigroup Analyst Identifies 'Biggest Risk' To Priceline

Mark Mahaney, a managing director for internet research at Citigroup, announced that his top three stock picks are Google, Priceline, and Amazon (“it can be both the Walmart and eBay of the world”) at Ad Age’s Digital Conference Tuesday.The only possible danger?



“Priceline’s biggest risk is that they took William Shatner out,” Mahaney joked.

We at Business Insider Advertising are still wearing black to mourn the loss of the Negotiator, who was sent to a fiery death in his final commercial, which aired in February.

