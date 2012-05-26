Citigroup Also Got Whacked On Facebook IPO Trades

Photo: Thebawdofeuphony via Instagram

The fallout from the Facebook IPO fiasco continues…CNBC’s Kate Kelly reports that Citigroup’s market-making arm lost $20 million on the social network’s IPO trades.



That brings the total reported loss estimates from Facebook IPO trades by different firms to $91 million, according to Kelly.

Chicago-based Citadel’s retail facing arm — placing trades for retail clients — lost $30 to 35 million, according to CNBC’s Kayla Tausche.

Knight Capital revealed in an SEC filing Wednesday that it too lost $30 to 35 million on Facebook IPO trades. Knight’s CEO Thomas Joyce blasted the NASDAQ earlier this week on CNBC over how the exchange handled the IPO

