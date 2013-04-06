These Cities Have The Worst Traffic Jams In North America

TomTom, the Dutch manufacturer of GPS navigation devices, has come out with its latest Congestion Index, ranking the cities with the worst traffic in North America.



The results are somewhat surprising.

The list is compiled using anonymous data from TomTom GPS devices around the world, and compares travel times during peak periods with those during non-congested times. The difference between the two is expressed as a percentage: The higher it is, the worse the traffic.

Predictably, Los Angeles, the poster boy of terrible traffic, came in at number one (and number six worldwide).

But Honolulu, with more of a reputation for its tropical locale than its congestion, came in third, right after Vancouver.

Montreal’s traffic is moderate in the morning (48 per cent), but gets rough in the evening (71 per cent).

Here are the results for the top 10 cities, check out the report itself for more info:

