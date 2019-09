The Highest And Lowest Divorce Rates In America

Photo: Flickr DrJohnBullas

New Yorkers might be too busy to get married, but once they say “I do,” they really do.According to “The Demographic and Household Estimates for 2005-2009″ by the American Community Survey, couples in NYC show the lowest divorce rates compared to other US metropolitan areas.



Why no divorce in the big city? NBC New York reports: It’s harder to get a divorce in New York, which might contribute to the lower divorce rate. People also tend to stay single longer, so there are fewer people per capita getting married and thus fewer people per capita getting divorced than in other states.

As for America’s highest divorce rate, not surprisingly it is Las Vegas.



