FORGET LOS ANGELES: These 10 cities have the worst traffic jams on the planet

If you thought traffic in Los Angeles was bad, just wait until you see how bad it gets in other major cities around the world.

Goldman Sachs’ Patrick Archambault shared a chart in a recent note to clients showing which metropolitan cities around the world experience the most congestion overall. It’s based on TomTom’s traffic index, which measures the overall increase in driving times relative to the driving time if the roads were clear.

Istanbul, Turkey comes in number one, followed by Łódź, Poland, and Mexico City, Mexico. And, interestingly, most of the cities on this list happen to be found in emerging markets.

Noticeably, LA (or any other US city for that matter) doesn’t even make the list.

Check them out below.

