The 13 Cities With The Most Old People In America

Have you ever been to a city where a third of the population are senior citizens?



This reporter has many times in her home state of Florida.

The state that Arnold Schwarzenegger said was “for the old people” has the densest concentration of old people in the country. Why Florida? Warm weather and the low cost of living make Florida an ideal haven for retirement.

So what it’s like to live in a state with so many old people? Senior discounts for food and shopping are fairly easy to come by. Stores announce special shopping hours for seniors. I have often mistaken retirement communities for glamorous beach resorts. Senior centres exist in every city and the majority of daily events listed in the local newspaper are geared for the elderly community. The state government also has a Department of Elder Affairs. The elderly are active players in politics and political candidates go out of their way to address the issues of prescription costs, Medicare and social security to win senior votes.

We decided to find out what were the oldest cities (in terms of age) in the country. The top six are all in Florida.

