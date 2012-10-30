The 15 US Cities With The Most Murders Last Year

Every year the FBI compiles a massive amount of data for crime in America — including the cities with the most murders.The Uniform Crime Report tracks everything from most murders and most forcible rapes to art thefts.
Later this week we’ll be bringing you a list of most violent cities per capita, but for now, here are the 15 cities in the United States that reported the most murders and non-negligent homicides in 2011:
- New York — 515
- Chicago — 431
- Detroit — 344
- Philadelphia — 324
- Los Angeles — 297
- New Orleans — 200
- Houston — 198
- Baltimore — 196
- Dallas — 133
- Memphis — 117
- Phoenix — 116
- St. Louis — 113
- Washington D.C. — 108
- Kansas City, Mo. — 108
- Oakland, Calif. — 104
