The 15 US Cities With The Most Murders Last Year

Every year the FBI compiles a massive amount of data for crime in America — including the cities with the most murders.The Uniform Crime Report tracks everything from most murders and most forcible rapes to art thefts.



Later this week we’ll be bringing you a list of most violent cities per capita, but for now, here are the 15 cities in the United States that reported the most murders and non-negligent homicides in 2011:

New York — 515 Chicago — 431 Detroit — 344 Philadelphia — 324 Los Angeles — 297 New Orleans — 200 Houston — 198 Baltimore — 196 Dallas — 133 Memphis — 117 Phoenix — 116 St. Louis — 113 Washington D.C. — 108 Kansas City, Mo. — 108 Oakland, Calif. — 104

DON’T MISS: The 50 Most Dangerous Cities In The World >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.