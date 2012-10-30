The 15 US Cities With The Most Murders Last Year

Every year the FBI compiles a massive amount of data for crime in America — including the cities with the most murders.The Uniform Crime Report tracks everything from most murders and most forcible rapes to art thefts.

Later this week we’ll be bringing you a list of most violent cities per capita, but for now, here are the 15 cities in the United States that reported the most murders and non-negligent homicides in 2011:

  1. New York — 515
  2. Chicago — 431
  3. Detroit — 344
  4. Philadelphia — 324
  5. Los Angeles — 297
  6. New Orleans — 200
  7. Houston — 198
  8. Baltimore — 196
  9. Dallas — 133
  10. Memphis — 117
  11. Phoenix — 116
  12. St. Louis — 113
  13. Washington D.C. — 108
  14. Kansas City, Mo. — 108
  15. Oakland, Calif. — 104

