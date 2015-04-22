The 30 cities where people work the longest hours

Skye Gould, Jonathan Fisher

In 2013, Americans worked an average of 47 hours per week, including the time they spent commuting to and from work.

That’s according to a recent study from the New York City Comptroller’s office, based on the most recent Census and American Community Survey microdata.

The study found that workers in some cities — like San Francisco and Houston — put in more hours than the average American. While those in places like Detroit and Phoenix worked less.

Following our list of the 15 hardest working cities, we created a map of the top 30, broken down by weekly hours worked and commute time.

Cities with the longest work week and commuteSkye Gould/Business Insider

