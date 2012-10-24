The 10 US Cities With The Best Job Growth Right Now

Photo: Flickr / CosmoPolitician

Some cities are experiencing economic recovery faster than others. To find out which areas are producing the most job growth after the recession, CareerBuilder teamed up with the Economic modelling Specialists (EMSI) to see where the top markets are located.



“There is a close correlation between the top locations for job growth and the concentration of fast-growing industries in those markets,” said Matt Ferguson, CEO of CareerBuilder, in the study released Wednesday.

“Technology hiring is a big contributor for growth in the Bay Area and Raleigh and while Texas cities, Oklahoma and Salt Lake are benefiting from strong oil and gas activity. The rebound in manufacturing helped to land Detroit in the top 10 while healthcare continues to thrive in Phoenix.”

The study looked at jobs created in the most most populous metros from 2010 to 2012.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.