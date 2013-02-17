The Cities With The Most Stylish Men [Infographic]

Menswear is a retail segment on the rise, but some cities have been quicker to embrace new style trends than others.



Custom suitmaker Arden Reed found the best-dressed cities in America when it comes to men’s fashion, looking at regional Google search results for “men’s style” and their own figures on apparel expenditures per person.

No big surprise — New York City topped the list, and Los Angeles ranked second.

Oddly, Irvine, Calif. — which ranked first on a recent list of the most stylish cities for women — came in dead last on Arden Reed’s list.

Check out the infographic for the rest of the results.

The Best Dressed Cities in America – An infographic by the team at Arden Reed

