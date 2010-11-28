15 Cities Where Home Prices Were Slashed In November

With new home sales and property values plunging, it’s turning into a buyer’s market — again.
Especially in these 15 cities, where 25% to 50% of listings were been marked down in November, according to Trulia. All of these cities have a record number of homes with price reductions.
The fire sale is spread around the country, with a hotspots in California, Texas, and Arizona taking up the majority of the list.
Price reductions in November: 25%
Average reduction: 9%
Total reduction: $44,891,444
Here's one you can buy: 505 Circle Drive for $3.25 million $2.8 million
Price reductions in November: 28%
Average reduction: 8%
Total amount of reductions: $33,269,670
Here's one you can buy: 6621 Cherry Hills Drive for $1,200,000 $900,000
Price reductions in November: 28%
Average reduction: 11%
Total amount of reductions: $20,449,723
Here's one you can buy: 619 Lake Wilhaggin Drive for $1.35 million $1 million
Price reductions in November: 29%
Average reduction: 8%
Total amount of reductions: $90,564,372
Here's one you can buy: 2500 6th Avenue #1106 for $6.5 million $4.9 million
Price reductions in November: 31%
Average reduction: 9%
Total amount of reductions: $73,245,000
Here's one you can buy: 2125 Pine Street for $1.75 million $1.395 million
Price reductions in November: 32%
Average reduction: 9%
Total amount of reductions: $29,179,826
Here's one you can buy: 5565 Naples Canal for $5.875 million $4.85 million
Price reductions in November: 32%
Average reduction: 13%
Total amount of reductions: $15,300,566
Here's one you can buy: 2293 West Dovewood Lane for $2.5 million $1.85 million
Price reductions in November: 33%
Average reduction: 14%
Total amount of reductions: $15,881,880
Here's one you can buy: 31100 Fairmount Boulevard for $2.5 million 1.85 million
Price reductions in November: 33%
Average reduction: 8%
Total amount of reductions: $10,897,874
Here's one you can buy: 2330 Perkins Road for $2.3 million $1.9 million
Price reductions in November: 34%
Average reduction: 7%
Total amount of reductions: $39,736,296
Here's one you can buy: 601 Penrose Boulevard for $2.35 million $1.995 million
Price reductions in November: 35%
Average reduction: 9%
Total amount of reductions: $238,935,646
Here's one you can buy: 77 East Elm Street for $4.5 million $3.9 million
Price reductions in November: 39%
Average reduction: 12%
Total amount of reductions: $50,205,984
Here's one you can buy: 4202 Greenway for $1.55 million $1.25 million
Price reductions in November: 39%
Average reduction: 13%
Total amount of reductions: $34,979,494
Here's one you can buy: 8008 East Copper Canyon Circle for $1.675 million $1.2 million
Price reductions in November: 40%
Average reduction: 14%
Total amount of reductions: $120,829,084
Here's one you can buy: 3101 East Ocotillo Road for $3.499 million $2.499 million
Price reductions in November: 46%
Average reduction: 11%
Total amount of reductions: $39,681,968
Here's one you can buy: 700 South 2nd Street #80 for $2.495 million $1.95 million
