15 Cities Where Home Prices Were Slashed In November

Leah Goldman, Gus Lubin

With new home sales and property values plunging, it’s turning into a buyer’s market — again.

Especially in these 15 cities, where 25% to 50% of listings were been marked down in November, according to Trulia. All of these cities have a record number of homes with price reductions.

The fire sale is spread around the country, with a hotspots in California, Texas, and Arizona taking up the majority of the list.

#15 Denver, Colo.

Price reductions in November: 25%

Average reduction: 9%

Total reduction: $44,891,444

Here's one you can buy: 505 Circle Drive for $3.25 million $2.8 million

#14 Fort Worth, Texas

Price reductions in November: 28%

Average reduction: 8%

Total amount of reductions: $33,269,670

Here's one you can buy: 6621 Cherry Hills Drive for $1,200,000 $900,000

#13 Sacramento, Calif.

Price reductions in November: 28%

Average reduction: 11%

Total amount of reductions: $20,449,723

Here's one you can buy: 619 Lake Wilhaggin Drive for $1.35 million $1 million

#12 San Diego, Calif.

Price reductions in November: 29%

Average reduction: 8%

Total amount of reductions: $90,564,372

Here's one you can buy: 2500 6th Avenue #1106 for $6.5 million $4.9 million

#11 Philadelphia, Pa.

Price reductions in November: 31%

Average reduction: 9%

Total amount of reductions: $73,245,000

Here's one you can buy: 2125 Pine Street for $1.75 million $1.395 million

#10 Long Beach, Calif.

Price reductions in November: 32%

Average reduction: 9%

Total amount of reductions: $29,179,826

Here's one you can buy: 5565 Naples Canal for $5.875 million $4.85 million

#9 Fresno, Calif.

Price reductions in November: 32%

Average reduction: 13%

Total amount of reductions: $15,300,566

Here's one you can buy: 2293 West Dovewood Lane for $2.5 million $1.85 million

#8 Cleveland, Ohio

Price reductions in November: 33%

Average reduction: 14%

Total amount of reductions: $15,881,880

Here's one you can buy: 31100 Fairmount Boulevard for $2.5 million 1.85 million

#7 Arlington, Texas

Price reductions in November: 33%

Average reduction: 8%

Total amount of reductions: $10,897,874

Here's one you can buy: 2330 Perkins Road for $2.3 million $1.9 million

#6 Colorado Springs, Colo.

Price reductions in November: 34%

Average reduction: 7%

Total amount of reductions: $39,736,296

Here's one you can buy: 601 Penrose Boulevard for $2.35 million $1.995 million

#5 Chicago, Ill.

Price reductions in November: 35%

Average reduction: 9%

Total amount of reductions: $238,935,646

Here's one you can buy: 77 East Elm Street for $4.5 million $3.9 million

#4 Baltimore, Md.

Price reductions in November: 39%

Average reduction: 12%

Total amount of reductions: $50,205,984

Here's one you can buy: 4202 Greenway for $1.55 million $1.25 million

#3 Mesa, Ariz.

Price reductions in November: 39%

Average reduction: 13%

Total amount of reductions: $34,979,494

Here's one you can buy: 8008 East Copper Canyon Circle for $1.675 million $1.2 million

#2 Phoenix, Ariz.

Price reductions in November: 40%

Average reduction: 14%

Total amount of reductions: $120,829,084

Here's one you can buy: 3101 East Ocotillo Road for $3.499 million $2.499 million

#1 Minneapolis, Minn.

Price reductions in November: 46%

Average reduction: 11%

Total amount of reductions: $39,681,968

Here's one you can buy: 700 South 2nd Street #80 for $2.495 million $1.95 million

Now definitely stay away from these places...

The 15 Housing Markets That Will Get Crushed The Hardest By 2012 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.