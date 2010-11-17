The 10 US Cities That Are Getting Flooded With Mortgage Fraud

Photo: ap

US housing markets have recovered ground since last year, but guess what: so did mortgage fraud.Mortgage fraud can be committed by borrower or lender to alter mortgage rates.



Identity and income fraud on mortgages are up 20 per cent since last year, according to Interthinx. This indicates a rise in “for profit” fraud, such as property flipping. Other crimes, which are associated with “for property” fraud, are down.

Mortgage fraud flourishes in wild markets, and thus it is highest around bubble hotspots in Florida and California.

